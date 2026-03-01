Kenny Connors News: Gets another callup

Connors has been recalled from AHL Ontario by the Kings, the team announced Sunday.

Connors has yet to make his NHL debut, serving as depth in a call-up earlier this season right before the Olympic break. The 22-year-old has 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) in 49 games played with AHL Ontario. Barring another injury, he will likely just serve as insurance once again while the Kings attempt to get a bit healthier.