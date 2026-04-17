Kenny Connors News: Three-point effort Friday

Connors scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Ontario's 4-1 win over San Diego on Friday.

Connors crossed the 40-point mark for the season with this effort. He's at 15 goals, 41 points and a plus-18 rating over 65 outings this season as an AHL rookie. He also made two regular-season appearances in the NHL, but it could be a while before he's a regular for the Kings.