Kent Johnson headshot

Kent Johnson Injury: At practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Johnson (shoulder) is practicing Thursday for the first time since he was injured Oct. 17, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Johnson was off to a fast start with two goals and five points in four games before he was hurt. The 22-year-old was selected fifth overall in 2021 and had a tough 2023-24 campaign in which he had six goals and 16 points in only 42 regular-season games. He also spent time at AHL Cleveland last season -- scoring five goals and 10 assists in 10 appearances -- after playing 79 regular-season games as a 19-year-old with the Blue Jackets. Look for Johnson to have a top-six role upon his return.

Kent Johnson
Columbus Blue Jackets
