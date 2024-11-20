Kent Johnson Injury: Likely available for Thursday
Johnson is likely to return for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
Johnson practiced alongside Adam Fantilli and James van Riemsdyk on Wednesday, so those are his projected linemates if he does play Thursday. The 22-year-old Johnson hasn't been in the lineup since Oct. 17. He was red hot before the injury, starting the campaign with two goals and five points across four appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now