Kent Johnson headshot

Kent Johnson Injury: Likely available for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 20, 2024 at 7:42am

Johnson is likely to return for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Johnson practiced alongside Adam Fantilli and James van Riemsdyk on Wednesday, so those are his projected linemates if he does play Thursday. The 22-year-old Johnson hasn't been in the lineup since Oct. 17. He was red hot before the injury, starting the campaign with two goals and five points across four appearances.

Kent Johnson
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
