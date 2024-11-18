Kent Johnson Injury: Nearing return

According to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site, Johnson (shoulder) won't play Monday versus Boston, but he is getting close to returning to the lineup.

Johnson will miss his 14th straight game after suffering a shoulder injury against Buffalo on Oct. 17. He started the 2024-25 campaign with two goals, five points and eight shots on net in four appearances. Once healthy, Johnson could slot into a top-six role and see power-play time, making him an intriguing fantasy option.