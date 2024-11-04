Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kent Johnson headshot

Kent Johnson Injury: Skating Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Johnson (shoulder) skated after the Jackets' main practice Monday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Johnson is not expected back until late November due to his long-term shoulder injury but it certainly could have been longer had he required surgery. While it's a step in the right direction, fantasy players probably shouldn't get too excited about the imminent return of the 22-year-old center until he takes contact in a full practice.

Kent Johnson
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now