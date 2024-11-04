Kent Johnson Injury: Skating Monday

Johnson (shoulder) skated after the Jackets' main practice Monday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Johnson is not expected back until late November due to his long-term shoulder injury but it certainly could have been longer had he required surgery. While it's a step in the right direction, fantasy players probably shouldn't get too excited about the imminent return of the 22-year-old center until he takes contact in a full practice.