Per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, Johnson will not require surgery on his left shoulder, general manager Don Waddell said Friday.

Johnson was injured Oct. 17 versus the Sabres. The Blue Jackets medical staff think that the injury can be treated with rehab, but that Johnson will be out indefinitely. Johnson was off to a hot start with two goals and five points in four games, showing why he was selected fifth overall in the 2021 Draft.