Kent Johnson News: Finds twine twice Sunday

Johnson scored two goals and took four shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Johnson missed 14 games between Oct. 19 and Nov. 18 due to a shoulder injury, but the right winger has been playing at a high level when available. This two-goal performance snapped a three-game drought, but that stretch was the first time he couldn't crack the scoresheet all season long. Through 13 games, the 22-year-old is up to eight goals and six assists, and he's on pace to deliver career-best numbers as long as he remains healthy.