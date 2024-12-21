Kent Johnson News: Gathers assist in overtime loss

Johnson notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Johnson had gone three games without a point entering Saturday. That's the second time he's had a drought of that length, but he's been more good than bad while filling a middle-six role in 2024-25. The 22-year-old is up to nine goals, 10 helpers, 43 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 20 appearances. Johnson's production and pedigree -- he was taken fifth overall in 2021 -- make him a strong option for most fantasy formats, though he won't add much in the way of physical play.