Kent Johnson headshot

Kent Johnson News: Point in every game played so far

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 29, 2024 at 9:58pm

Johnson scored a goal Friday in a 5-2 win over Calgary.

He went down the right wing, faked a pass across and then wired it inside the far post. Johnson has six points (three goals, three assists) in his past four games, and he has at least a point (five goals, six assists) in all eight games he has played. He missed 14 games with a shoulder injury. Check your wire -- some managers may still be sleeping on Johnson.

Kent Johnson
Columbus Blue Jackets
