Kent Johnson News: Reaches 10-goal, 20-point marks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Johnson scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Canadiens.

The tally was Johnson's 10th goal and 20th point of the season. He's picked up a goal and an assist over his last two contests to bounce back from a recent three-game dry spell. The 22-year-old forward has added 45 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 21 appearances. While he's currently in a middle-six role, Johnson has been one of the Blue Jackets' best scoring threats this season, though his fantasy value is highest in formats that focus on point production.

