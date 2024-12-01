Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kent Johnson headshot

Kent Johnson News: Scores again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Johnson scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Johnson still has yet to be held off the scoresheet over his nine appearances this season. He has four goals and three assists over five contests since he returned from a shoulder injury, and he's slotted right into a top-six role with power-play time while also seeing work on the penalty kill. The 22-year-old has a total of six goals, 12 points, 19 shots on net and a plus-1 rating.

Kent Johnson
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now