Kent Johnson News: Scores again Sunday

Johnson scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Johnson still has yet to be held off the scoresheet over his nine appearances this season. He has four goals and three assists over five contests since he returned from a shoulder injury, and he's slotted right into a top-six role with power-play time while also seeing work on the penalty kill. The 22-year-old has a total of six goals, 12 points, 19 shots on net and a plus-1 rating.