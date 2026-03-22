Kent Johnson News: Snaps goal drought Saturday

Johnson scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Johnson had been limited to two assists over his previous 12 outings, a span in which he was also scratched twice. The 23-year-old has had a difficult campaign despite the Blue Jackets' overall improvements. He has just seven goals, 21 points, 105 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 66 appearances. Johnson's ice time has fluctuated quite a bit under interim head coach Rick Bowness, making the forward a risky fantasy option.