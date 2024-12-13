Kent Johnson News: Stays warm with helper

Johnson logged a power-play assist in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Johnson has five points over his last three games, though his helper Thursday was his first power-play point since Nov. 23 versus the Hurricanes. He's bounced back well from a brief slump earlier in December. The 22-year-old forward is logging top-line minutes and time on the first power-play unit. He has nine goals, eight assists, 33 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 15 appearances, which is already better production than his 16-point effort over 42 outings in an injury-shortened 2023-24.