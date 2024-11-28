Kent Johnson News: Stays warm with helper in loss

Johnson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Johnson is up to five points over three games since he returned from a shoulder injury. The 22-year-old forward has four goals, six assists, 13 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over seven contests this season. He's yet to be held off the scoresheet, and he figures to be a key part of the Blue Jackets' top six as long as his offense stays hot.