Kent Johnson News: Streak at three games, four points

Johnson had a goal and an assist in a 7-4 loss to Carolina on Thursday.

Johnson's scoring streak sits at three games (two goals, two assists), and he has six points (three goals, three assists) in his last five games. Columbus has been patient with Johnson's development since the 2021 draft, and they have been rewarded. He's playing a stronger two-way game and has learned how to use his strength, instead of being knocked off the puck. Johnson has 14 goals and 16 assists in 35 games this season. He's a rising star.