Kent Johnson News: Tallies in Tuesday's loss

Johnson scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

The goal extended Johnson's point streak to eight games (four goals, five assists). The 22-year-old tied the game at 1-1 early in the second period. He's now matched his career high in goals (16), and he's five points away from equaling his personal best from 2022-23. Johnson is at 35 points, 78 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 40 appearances this season.