Kent Johnson News: Tallies two goals Saturday

Johnson found the back of the net twice on his two shot attempts in Saturday's 5-1 victory against the Blackhawks.

Johnson tallied the first two goals of the game, including the go-ahead goal early in the second period while on the power play. The 22-year-old forward is up to 19 goals, 38 points and 83 shots on net in 43 appearances this season. Johnson has quietly been one of the most consistent players in the entire league since the start of 2025 with 17 points in 18 games. He is two points shy of his career high of 40 points from 2022 and is likely to contend with the 50-point mark while skating in the Blue Jackets' top six. He should be a waiver wire priority in deeper leagues and holds decent value in standard formats and leagues that value offensive production.