Kent Johnson

Kent Johnson News: Two assists in shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Johnson provided two assists, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Johnson's first helper was on a Dmitri Voronkov power-play tally, and he also assisted on Kirill Marchenko's game-tying goal in the third period. With two goals and two assists over two contests since his return from a shoulder injury, Johnson is locked in. What's better is that he's seeing time in all situations. The 22-year-old is up to nine points (four on the power play, two shorthanded), 10 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through six appearances. He's got the skill to take the Blue Jackets' offense to the next level.

Kent Johnson
Columbus Blue Jackets
