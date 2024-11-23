Kent Johnson News: Two assists in shootout win
Johnson provided two assists, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Hurricanes.
Johnson's first helper was on a Dmitri Voronkov power-play tally, and he also assisted on Kirill Marchenko's game-tying goal in the third period. With two goals and two assists over two contests since his return from a shoulder injury, Johnson is locked in. What's better is that he's seeing time in all situations. The 22-year-old is up to nine points (four on the power play, two shorthanded), 10 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through six appearances. He's got the skill to take the Blue Jackets' offense to the next level.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now