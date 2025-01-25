Kevin Bahl Injury: Exits Saturday's game

Bahl (undisclosed) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Wild, Ryan Pike of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Bahl got hit hard by Jakub Lauko in the second period, and apparently the injury is enough to keep the Calgary defenseman out of action for the rest of the game. That will leave Bahl's status in doubt for Sunday's game in Winnipeg. If Bahl can't play, Joel Hanley will likely come back into the lineup.