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Kevin Bahl Injury: Exits Tuesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Bahl sustained a lower-body injury and won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Stars.

Bahl was injured early in the first period and couldn't continue. It's unclear if he'll be able to shake off the injury in time to play Thursday in Colorado. If he can't, Brayden Pachal will likely enter the lineup.

Kevin Bahl
Calgary Flames
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