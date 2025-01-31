Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Bahl headshot

Kevin Bahl Injury: Lands on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 31, 2025

Bahl was placed on injured reserve Friday, per the NHL media site.

Head coach Ryan Huska said Wednesday that Bahl is considered week-to-week, so the blueliner's placement on injured reserve isn't particularly surprising. It's not yet clear when the 24-year-old will be able to return, but it certainly seems possible that he'll be sidelined until after the 4 Nations Face-Off. Tyson Barrie should see increased playing time while Bahl is sidelined.

Kevin Bahl
Calgary Flames
