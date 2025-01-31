Kevin Bahl Injury: Lands on injured reserve

Bahl was placed on injured reserve Friday, per the NHL media site.

Head coach Ryan Huska said Wednesday that Bahl is considered week-to-week, so the blueliner's placement on injured reserve isn't particularly surprising. It's not yet clear when the 24-year-old will be able to return, but it certainly seems possible that he'll be sidelined until after the 4 Nations Face-Off. Tyson Barrie should see increased playing time while Bahl is sidelined.