Kevin Bahl Injury: Lands on injured reserve
Bahl was placed on injured reserve Friday, per the NHL media site.
Head coach Ryan Huska said Wednesday that Bahl is considered week-to-week, so the blueliner's placement on injured reserve isn't particularly surprising. It's not yet clear when the 24-year-old will be able to return, but it certainly seems possible that he'll be sidelined until after the 4 Nations Face-Off. Tyson Barrie should see increased playing time while Bahl is sidelined.
