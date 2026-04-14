Kevin Bahl headshot

Kevin Bahl Injury: Not an option against Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Bahl (lower body) will remain sidelined against the Avalanche on Tuesday, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Bahl is set to miss his fourth consecutive game Tuesday. The left-shot defenseman's last chance to return to the lineup in 2025-26 will be against the Kings on Thursday.

Kevin Bahl
Calgary Flames
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