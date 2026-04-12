Kevin Bahl Injury: Not playing against Utah

Bahl (lower body) isn't in the lineup for Sunday's home contest versus the Mammoth, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Bahl is set to miss his third straight game. He returned to Calgary to be evaluated after getting injured during the team's road trip Tuesday in Dallas, but his status for the remainder of the season has yet to be revealed. The Flames' next game is at home Tuesday against the Avalanche.