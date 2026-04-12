Kevin Bahl headshot

Kevin Bahl Injury: Not playing against Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Bahl (lower body) isn't in the lineup for Sunday's home contest versus the Mammoth, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Bahl is set to miss his third straight game. He returned to Calgary to be evaluated after getting injured during the team's road trip Tuesday in Dallas, but his status for the remainder of the season has yet to be revealed. The Flames' next game is at home Tuesday against the Avalanche.

Kevin Bahl
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Bahl See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Bahl See More
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
77 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
Author Image
Chris Morgan
81 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, January 20
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
82 days ago