Kevin Bahl Injury: Remains unavailable

Bahl (undisclosed) is still being evaluated and won't play against Washington on Tuesday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Bahl will miss his second straight game but could return to action soon. He has contributed two goals, 12 assists, 51 shots on net, 79 blocked shots and 67 hits across 47 appearances this season. After returning from his AHL conditioning loan, Tyson Barrie will play against the Capitals, and Daniil Miromanov will be a healthy scratch.