Kevin Bahl headshot

Kevin Bahl Injury: Will miss next two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Bahl (lower body) has returned to Calgary for evaluation and will miss the rest of the Flames' road trip, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports Thursday.

Bahl will miss Thursday's game in Colorado and Saturday's clash in Seattle. He has four goals, 18 points, 47 PIM, 114 hits and 99 blocks in 76 outings in 2025-26. Brayden Pachal is projected to draw into the lineup due to Bahl's injury.

Kevin Bahl
Calgary Flames
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