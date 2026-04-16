Kevin Bahl headshot

Kevin Bahl Injury: Will miss season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Bahl (lower body) won't play in Calgary's season finale against Los Angeles on Thursday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Bahl will complete 2025-26 with four goals, 18 points, 47 PIM, 114 hits and 99 blocks in 76 outings. Barring a trade, the 25-year-old is expected to be back with the Flames next season and continue to serve in a top-four capacity.

Kevin Bahl
Calgary Flames
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