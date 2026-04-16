Kevin Bahl Injury: Will miss season finale

Bahl (lower body) won't play in Calgary's season finale against Los Angeles on Thursday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Bahl will complete 2025-26 with four goals, 18 points, 47 PIM, 114 hits and 99 blocks in 76 outings. Barring a trade, the 25-year-old is expected to be back with the Flames next season and continue to serve in a top-four capacity.