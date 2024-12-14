Kevin Bahl News: Adds helper in win

Bahl posted an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

Bahl has a helper in each of the last two games and five points across his last eight outings. The 24-year-old defenseman set up a Mikael Backlund tally in the third period of Saturday's win. Bahl is up to 11 points -- matching his 82-game total last year -- while picking up 37 shots on net, 48 hits, 50 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 31 appearances.