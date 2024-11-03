Kevin Bahl News: Assists in consecutive games

Bahl notched an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Bahl has earned a helper in each of the last two contests, the first time this year he's gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive games. He's off to a decent start to his Flames tenure, earning five assists over 12 contests. The 24-year-old shutdown defenseman has added 16 shots on net, a plus-5 rating, 17 hits and 21 blocked shots in a top-four role.