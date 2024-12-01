Kevin Bahl News: Bags apple in loss

Bahl notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Penguins.

Bahl started and ended November with assists in consecutive contests, but he had just one other helper over the 11 games in between. The 24-year-old could be a fantasy force if he finds steadier offense, though that's not a particularly likely projection. He's at a modest eight helpers while adding 28 shots on net, 36 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 24 outings in a top-four role this season.