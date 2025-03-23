Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Bahl headshot

Kevin Bahl News: Chips in assist in OT victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Bahl notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Bahl recorded the secondary assist on Jonathan Huberdeau's game-tying goal late in the final stanza. Bahl has a goal, three points and 14 shots on net over his last six games after being held off the scoresheet in six prior outings. During that skid, Bahl was limited to two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating, so he's been able to generate more in the offensive zone recently. Through 60 appearances in 2024-25, Bahl has accounted for three markers, 15 helpers, 67 shots on net, 78 hits, 101 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a minus-1 rating.

