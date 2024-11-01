Kevin Bahl News: Contributes helper in win

Bahl managed an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Bahl set up Blake Coleman for the first goal of the game. He's no offensive dynamo, but Bahl has two assists over his last four games and a total of four helpers through 11 outings. The 24-year-old defenseman has added 13 shots on net, 17 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 11 appearances in a defense-first role in the Flames' top four.