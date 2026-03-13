Kevin Bahl headshot

Kevin Bahl News: Finds twine in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Bahl scored a goal, placed two shots on net, blocked two shots and dished out two hits in Thursday's 5-4 win over New Jersey.

Bahl doubled the Flames' lead midway through the first period with a goal assisted by the other half of his new defensive pair, Olli Maatta. The twine finder brought Bahl up to four goals, 15 points, 56 shots on net, 94 hits and 92 blocked shots over 64 games this season. His second season with the Flames has him on track to post similar totals to his first season in Calgary. If he can compile five points down the stretch, he'll match his career high of 20, which he posted across 73 games a year ago.

Kevin Bahl
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Bahl See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Bahl See More
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
47 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
Author Image
Chris Morgan
51 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, January 20
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
52 days ago
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
156 days ago
2025-26 NHL Season Preview: Top Point Total Over/Under Picks
NHL
2025-26 NHL Season Preview: Top Point Total Over/Under Picks
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
165 days ago