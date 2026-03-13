Kevin Bahl News: Finds twine in win

Bahl scored a goal, placed two shots on net, blocked two shots and dished out two hits in Thursday's 5-4 win over New Jersey.

Bahl doubled the Flames' lead midway through the first period with a goal assisted by the other half of his new defensive pair, Olli Maatta. The twine finder brought Bahl up to four goals, 15 points, 56 shots on net, 94 hits and 92 blocked shots over 64 games this season. His second season with the Flames has him on track to post similar totals to his first season in Calgary. If he can compile five points down the stretch, he'll match his career high of 20, which he posted across 73 games a year ago.