Kevin Bahl News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Bahl (illness) will return to the lineup against Washington on Tuesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Bahl missed eight straight games due to an upper-body injury before sitting out Sunday's 3-2 win over San Jose because of an illness. He has produced two goals, 14 points, 51 shots on net, 79 blocked shots and 67 hits through 47 appearances this season. Bahl will replace Jake Bean in Tuesday's lineup.

