Kevin Bahl News: Nabs helper in Monday's win

Bahl recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Bahl set up the second of Jakob Pelletier's two goals in the contest. The 24-year-old Bahl ended an eight-game point drought with the helper. The defenseman hasn't been a huge factor on offense but has held onto a top-four role as a physical presence. He's up to 13 points, 46 shots on net, 61 hits, 67 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 42 appearances, which is enough all-around production to be considered in deep fantasy formats.