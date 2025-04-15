Kevin Bahl News: Notches assist

Bahl logged an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Bahl has picked up two helpers over his last five games. The 24-year-old defenseman took a big step this season, handling top-four minutes while reaching the 20-point mark for the first time in his first season with the Flames. He's at three goals, 17 assists, 81 shots on net, 107 hits, 116 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 72 appearances.