Kevin Bahl News: Pockets assist in overtime loss

Bahl had an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators.

Bahl has logged a helper in three of the last four games, and he has six points over his last 10 outings. The 24-year-old defenseman's assist Thursday gave him career highs in points (12) and assists (11) through just 33 appearances. He's added 39 shots on net, 50 hits, 52 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while serving as a defensive fixture in the Flames' top four this year.