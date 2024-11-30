Kevin Bahl News: Posts helper in loss

Bahl notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Bahl ended a nine-game slump with the helper. The 24-year-old defenseman has seen steady top-four minutes, but his contributions don't always show up in stats, as he is more of a shutdown blueliner. He's up to seven assists, 26 shots on net, 36 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating across 24 appearances. Bahl is well on his way to surpassing his career high of 11 points from last season with the Devils.