Kevin Bahl News: Posts helper in loss
Bahl notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Bahl ended a nine-game slump with the helper. The 24-year-old defenseman has seen steady top-four minutes, but his contributions don't always show up in stats, as he is more of a shutdown blueliner. He's up to seven assists, 26 shots on net, 36 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating across 24 appearances. Bahl is well on his way to surpassing his career high of 11 points from last season with the Devils.
