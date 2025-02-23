Kevin Bahl News: Ready to rock

Bahl (upper body) will be activated from injured reserve Sunday, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Bahl will probably return to the lineup against San Jose on Sunday after missing the last eight games. According to Steinberg, Bahl skated alongside Rasmus Andersson during Saturday's practice. The 24-year-old Bahl has two goals, 14 points, 51 shots on net, 79 blocked shots and 67 hits through 47 appearances this season.