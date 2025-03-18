Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Bahl headshot

Kevin Bahl News: Scores late in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Bahl scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Monday's 6-2 loss to Maple Leafs.

Bahl's goal was his first since Jan. 14, but it came in the final minute of a blowout loss. He has two points over his last three contests, and he's finding a bit more success alongside a resurgent Rasmus Andersson in recent games. Bahl has a career year across the board in the offensive categories, earning three goals and 14 assists through 57 appearances. He's added 60 shots on net, 75 hits, 97 blocked shots, 33 PIM and an even plus-minus rating as a shutdown defender in a top-four role.

Kevin Bahl
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now