Kevin Bahl News: Slings helper in win

Bahl recorded an assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Bahl ended a seven-game point drought when he helped out on Adam Klapka's tally to tie the game at 1-1 in the third period. The 24-year-old Bahl is up to 19 points, 78 shots on net, 113 blocks, 100 hits and a minus-7 rating over 68 appearances. He'll have up to five games to pursue his first 20-point campaign, and he has a decent chance as a lock for top-four minutes with the Flames down the stretch.