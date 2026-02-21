Kevin Connauton News: Recalled from AHL
Connauton was called up from AHL Tucson on Saturday.
Connauton has spent the entire season in the AHL, registering a pair of assists in 25 games. He last played in the NHL for the Flyers during the 2021-22 campaign, tallying one goal and two assists in 26 contests.
