Kevin Connauton headshot

Kevin Connauton News: Recalled from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Connauton was called up from AHL Tucson on Saturday.

Connauton has spent the entire season in the AHL, registering a pair of assists in 25 games. He last played in the NHL for the Flyers during the 2021-22 campaign, tallying one goal and two assists in 26 contests.

Kevin Connauton
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Connauton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Connauton See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Reactions
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Reactions
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
March 21, 2022
FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets
Author Image
Jason Chen
August 26, 2020
Cap Compliance: Colorado Avalanche
NHL
Cap Compliance: Colorado Avalanche
Rotowire Staff
May 16, 2020
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Friday Picks
NHL
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Friday Picks
Author Image
Sasha Yodashkin
November 2, 2018
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Saturday Picks
NHL
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Saturday Picks
Author Image
Sasha Yodashkin
October 6, 2018