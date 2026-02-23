Kevin Connauton News: Sent back to minors
Connauton was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Monday.
Connauton hasn't played in an NHL game since 2021-22, when he played in 39 regular-season games for the Panthers and Flyers. The veteran blueliner was on the Mammoth roster during the Olympic break but will now rejoin the Roadrunners. Given his lack of NHL opportunities, Connauton figures to be a non-factor in fantasy contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Connauton See More
-
General NHL Article
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline ReactionsMarch 21, 2022
-
FanDuel NHL
FanDuel NHL: Wednesday TargetsAugust 26, 2020
-
Cap Compliance
Cap Compliance: Colorado AvalancheMay 16, 2020
-
Yahoo DFS Hockey
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Friday PicksNovember 2, 2018
-
Yahoo DFS Hockey
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Saturday PicksOctober 6, 2018
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Connauton See More