Kevin Connauton News: Sent back to minors

Connauton was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Monday.

Connauton hasn't played in an NHL game since 2021-22, when he played in 39 regular-season games for the Panthers and Flyers. The veteran blueliner was on the Mammoth roster during the Olympic break but will now rejoin the Roadrunners. Given his lack of NHL opportunities, Connauton figures to be a non-factor in fantasy contests.