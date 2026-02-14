Kevin Fiala headshot

Kevin Fiala Injury: Done for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2026 at 5:17am

Fiala (leg) had surgery Saturday and will be out for the remainder of the season, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Fiala was injured in the third period Friday versus Canada when he got tangled up with Tom Wilson in the Swiss zone, Fiala was carted off the ice on a stretcher with three minutes remaining in the contest. There is no timeline for his return, but the hope is that Fiala will be okay for the start of training camp in September. Fiala ends the season with 18 goals and 22 points in 56 regular-season games.

Kevin Fiala
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Fiala See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Fiala See More
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday February 13
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday February 13
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
19 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
21 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
36 days ago