Kevin Fiala Injury: Done for season
Fiala (leg) had surgery Saturday and will be out for the remainder of the season, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Fiala was injured in the third period Friday versus Canada when he got tangled up with Tom Wilson in the Swiss zone, Fiala was carted off the ice on a stretcher with three minutes remaining in the contest. There is no timeline for his return, but the hope is that Fiala will be okay for the start of training camp in September. Fiala ends the season with 18 goals and 22 points in 56 regular-season games.
