Kevin Fiala Injury: Not ruled out for postseason

Fiala (lower leg fracture) will be reevaluated at the end of the regular season, the Kings announced Sunday.

Fiala has not yet been ruled out of the playoffs, though the Kings are in a precarious position, sitting three points out of a playoff spot at the Olympic break. Fiala sustained a lower-leg fracture Friday in Switzerland's Olympic group-stage game versus Canada, and the injury required surgery. Expect the Kings to place Fiala on long-term injured reserve eventually to free up some cap space. Fantasy managers in redraft leagues can cut Fiala at this point since he won't be back before mid-April at the earliest.