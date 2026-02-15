Kevin Fiala headshot

Kevin Fiala Injury: Not ruled out for postseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Fiala (lower leg fracture) will be reevaluated at the end of the regular season, the Kings announced Sunday.

Fiala has not yet been ruled out of the playoffs, though the Kings are in a precarious position, sitting three points out of a playoff spot at the Olympic break. Fiala sustained a lower-leg fracture Friday in Switzerland's Olympic group-stage game versus Canada, and the injury required surgery. Expect the Kings to place Fiala on long-term injured reserve eventually to free up some cap space. Fantasy managers in redraft leagues can cut Fiala at this point since he won't be back before mid-April at the earliest.

Kevin Fiala
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Fiala See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Fiala See More
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday February 13
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday February 13
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
20 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
22 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
37 days ago