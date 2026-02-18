Kevin Fiala Injury: On injured reserve
Fiala (lower leg fracture) was put on injured reserve Wednesday.
Fiala is expected to miss the remainder of the Kings' regular season after sustaining the injury while playing for Switzerland during the 2026 Winter Olympics. He has 18 goals and 40 points in 56 outings with the Kings in 2025-26. Fiala might still be an option for the playoffs, but in the meantime, placing him on IR frees a roster spot for LA.
