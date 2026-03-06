Kevin Fiala headshot

Kevin Fiala Injury: Ruled out for playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Fiala (lower leg fracture) won't be available before training camp for the 2026-27 campaign, per John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio.

Fiala was already ruled out for the rest of the regular season, but now the possibility of him returning for the playoffs has also been eliminated. He suffered the injury while playing for Switzerland during the 2026 Winter Olympics. He'll finish the 2025-26 campaign with 18 goals and 40 points in 56 outings with the Kings.

Kevin Fiala
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
