Kevin Fiala Injury: Stretchered off ice
Fiala was taken off the ice on a stretcher after sustaining an apparent left leg injury during Friday's game against Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Fiala sustained his injury when he got tangled up with Tom Wilson in the third period of Friday's matchup. It's not yet clear how Fiala's injury will impact his status for the remainder of the Olympics or for the Kings once the NHL resumes play in late February. Over 56 appearances with Los Angeles to begin the year, he's recorded 18 goals, 22 assists, 39 hits, 34 PIM and 24 blocked shots while averaging 19:07 of ice time.
