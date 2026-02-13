Kevin Fiala headshot

Kevin Fiala Injury: Will miss remainder of Olympics

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2026 at 5:06pm

Fiala (leg) picked up an injury in Switzerland's 5-1 loss to Canada on Friday and will miss the remainder of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The Kings' winger had to leave the ice three minutes before the end of regulation after a collision with Canada's Tom Wilson. Switzerland will have to move forward without Fiala, who played on the team's top line alongside New Jersey's Nico Hischier and Timo Meier to begin the tournament. It remains to be seen whether Fiala will be out for an extended period of time beyond the Olympics. The 29-year-old winger has posted 18 goals, 22 assists and 147 shots on goal across 56 games with Los Angeles this season. If he is to miss time, the Kings' offense might have to ease the newly-acquired Artemi Panarin into the system without one of the team's top weapons.

