Kevin Fiala News: Another two-goal game

Fiala scored twice on four shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Fiala's first goal was the game-winner, and he added a little insurance a few minutes later in the third period. This performance secured a sixth straight 20-goal campaign for Fiala, who has missed that mark just twice in nine full NHL seasons. The 28-year-old winger has 33 points, 146 shots on net, 34 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 50 appearances this season. He's scored two goals in back-to-back games.